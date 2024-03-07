The Welsh Government has been urged to develop a Wales-specific gender dysphoria service so children and young people no longer have to travel to England.
Caerphilly MS Hefin David raised a campaign led by Sean Donovan, a constituent, who is calling for better access to help with gender dysphoria closer to home.
Dr David pointed out that the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ action plan contains a commitment to deliver a Wales gender service.
Hannah Blythyn, for the Welsh Government, stressed that she wants to see a service developed in Wales that is shaped by people’s experiences.
Ms Blythyn said: “We're absolutely committed to improving that gender identity service for children and young people in Wales, recognising the work that's already been done on an adult service.”