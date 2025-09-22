The Welsh Government has hailed the introduction of a law to enforce a new duty of candour on public officials as an "incredibly important moment”.
Counsel general Julie James welcomed the Hillsborough law – officially called the public office (accountability) bill – introduced in the UK Parliament this week.
She said officials are working through the details to examine the “far-reaching” implications for Wales’ public services.
The Hillsborough law follows families’ decades-long fight for justice after the disaster at the football ground in Sheffield in 1989, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.
Under the bill, public officials would be under a legal “duty of candour” to act with frankness and transparency.
Failure to do so with intent could lead to imprisonment for two years.
