The town council has successfully competed for a grant that will bring £22,800 in visitor improvements.
The plans are one of 16 projects to improve the county’s visitor experience, as part of Welsh government’s Brilliant Basics funding.
It will improve Machynlleth’s recently reopened public toilets with payment gates and solar panels making the facilities, and installing a bike wash facility at a hostel redevelopment at the Old Stables/ Hen Stablau.
The funds will also support the £17,000 development of a boardwalk and footbridge in Elan Valley, £24,000 grant for a wildlife hide for Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, £16,000 to clear and redevelop the Newtown Castle Motte, and £8,000 to install new bins in key destinations across the county.
Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys’ Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “Priority areas for this funding round included alleviating pressures at tourism 'hot spots', promoting environmentally sustainable destinations, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall visitor experience, and we believe the projects we are supporting meet these aims.
“Tourism is very important to Powys’ economy, and we are very grateful to Welsh government for awarding us the maximum amount available.”
The funding covers 80 per cent of the cost, with applying organisations raising the remaining amount - with all projects to be delivered by end of March 2027.
Across Wales, the Welsh Government is investing £5 million over the next two years as part of its Brilliant Basics programme.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: “Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy, but we recognise that increased visitor numbers can sometimes put pressure on local infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations.
“This funding will help address these challenges while supporting our commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism.”
