Plaid Cymru have criticized the Welsh Government's secondary teacher recruitment strategy as it emerged that only 335 Initial Teacher Education students passed their qualification in the year 2024/25, against a target of 1,056.
As a solution to what they call the "recruitment crisis", Plaid Cymru has proposed combining and simplifying the funding system available to prospective teachers and increasing the amount available to them to £30,000 for priority subjects.
During a scrutiny session in the Senedd on the work of Lynne Neagle, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s education spokesperson, said: "It is clear that you as a government have not succeeded in solving the recruitment crisis facing the teaching sector in Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.