Stalling plans for a long awaited Llanbedr-bypass to ease traffic congestion is “scandalous”, said Gwynedd Council leader, Cllr Nia Jeffreys.
She also expressed concern that Welsh Government’s investment in transport schemes in rural areas of Gwynedd was “completely inadequate and unfair”, during a full council meeting on Thursday, 4 July.
A £14m bypass for Llanbedr was initially approved in March, 2020 but cancelled in November, 2021, in a review. The cost is now estimated at £32m.
A ‘low-speed’ road plan to “relieve pressure” on Llanbedr had been mooted previously with £400,000 on the cards for it to progress.
But it was announced by the government in June that funding applications would now need to be submitted to the Corporate Joint Committee for North Wales, made up of other local authorities, which had allocated £100m for the region’s transport.
The council say they are “collaborating with partners” to identify a transport solution.
On Thursday, Harlech and Llanbedr’s Cllr Owen requested an update on council discussions with Welsh Government, and a pledge from the council leader to “push for the money”. Hw thanked those who had worked towards the project, including former council leader Dyfrig Siencyn.
Cllr Jeffreys said: “Officers from the council continue to lead and play a key role in the multi-agency working group which includes Welsh Government officials to identify a transport solution to alleviate Llanbedr’s traffic problems.
“There are monthly meetings of the working group which oversees and monitors the work and progress on the project as it progresses.”
She said it is estimated that the cost for the new road now would be around £32 million.
“As part of ongoing engagement work, events are being held with local stakeholders in Llanbedr as the WelTAG process progresses.
“The next one is anticipated to be in September to report on the results of the WelTAG 2 recommendations”.
Information was being “shared” with Llanbedr in a regular newsletter and details published on a dedicated webpage on the website, ‘Llanbedr: Improving transport’.
She went on: “The chief executive and I, along with Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, met with Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, to discuss the scheme and more specifically the financial position to fund it.
“Following this, a letter has been sent jointly from the chief executive and myself to the cabinet secretary.
“It has expressed a general concern that the level of Welsh Government investment in transport schemes in rural areas such as Gwynedd is completely inadequate and unfair.
“This in no way meets the expectations or requirements of our local communities nor indeed the aspirations set out by Welsh Government itself in strategic documents such as Llwybr Newydd.
“In particular, the question has been asked, what is the situation in terms of the availability of funding and the route to deliver the Llanbedr transport project.
“I will of course ensure you are updated when a response is received”.
She added: “It is “scandalous, what has happened in Llanbedr, not only for the village, but for the whole of Meirionnydd and Wales.”
