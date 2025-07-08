MOBILE phones across the UK will be sent an emergency alert later this year to test the system.
The first test of the system was carried out in 2023 and several residents across Wales received an emergency notification on 6 December last year as Storm Darragh approached.
The UK Government has this week announced that the next test of the system will take place at 3pm on Sunday, 7 September.
The test messages will be sent to ensure the system is functioning correctly, should it be needed in an emergency, the government says and it will function like a real life emergency event.
The alert system is intended for situations in which there is an imminent danger to life, such as extreme weather events or during a terror attack.
Emergency Alerts work on all 4G and 5G phone networks in the UK.
Your mobile phone or tablet does not however have to be connected to mobile data or wifi to get alerts.
However, you will not receive alerts if your device is: turned off; connected to a 2G or 3G network; wifi only; or not compatible.
Devices will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly ten seconds as a test message appears on screens.
