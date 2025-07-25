Regional growth deals across north and west Wales have given only ‘marginal’ consideration to the Welsh language to date, according to research by an academic from Aberystwyth University.
The new findings come from a review of economic development policy documents by Dr Huw Lewis that highlights that lack of consideration of the Welsh language in the process of developing growth deals in the north, mid and south west of Wales.
City and Growth Deals are funding packages that aim to support growth, create jobs or invest in specific local areas.
Their development and implementation is led by consortia of local authorities, while core funding is provided by the UK Government and Welsh Government.
Dr Lewis's research findings also suggest that no serious consideration has been given to the work of the ARFOR programme to date as part of the development of the growth deals.
ARFOR was a joint initiative by Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey Councils that looked to develop the economy to support the strongholds of the Welsh language, which ended in March this year.
In a recent response to the report of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, the Welsh Government declared that it will 'consider opportunities to mainstream linguistic planning policy within wider economic policy'.
The growth deals are currently the subject of an inquiry by the Senedd's Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee.
Commenting on the research findings, Dr Huw Lewis from Aberystwyth University's Department of International Politics said: "Although ARFOR was designed with specific language objectives in mind, it is only one economic programme – and a relatively small one – from among a range of different initiatives.
“We need to consider the extent to which consideration of the Welsh language is also integrated in the process of shaping other economic development initiatives which are much larger and more long-term.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.