Welsh politicians welcome reports of Prime Minister’s resignation

GWYNEDD MP Liz Saville Roberts has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson as news the Prime Minister prepares to resign later today.

Pressure has been mounting on the Prime Minister in recent days following a slew of resignations, including the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, Craig Williams yesterday and the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, last night.

Reacting to the news of Boris Johnson’s impending resignation from Number 10, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, who is the Westminster leader of Plaid Cymru, issued a joint statement with party leader, Adam Price.

They said: “A belligerent Prime Minister finally falls on his sword.

“The ring master, with his cavalcade of clowns, has made a shambolic circus of UK democracy. Don’t be fooled, his successor will treat the electorate with the same disdain. “Wales deserves so much better and we have a duty to demand it.

“This latest Conservative psychodrama only serves to shine a light on what many of us already know - Britain is a failing state.

“The outgoing Prime Minister has unleashed unprecedented damage on our devolution settlement. Powers have been rolled back, legislation has been unilaterally scrapped, and conventions have been relentlessly ignored.

“Tory candidates have a chance to prove us wrong. They could promise a fundamental rethink of the way Westminster interacts with Welsh devolution. They could promise to respect for our institutions and our requests for further devolved powers. Given their track record, we already know they won’t.

“As a Tory beauty contest begins between desperate hopefuls, we in Wales must remember that we have never elected a majority of Tory MPs. We must now redouble efforts to strengthen our own democracy in stark contrast to this Westminster circus.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford welcomed the news that Boris Johnson is to stand down.

He said: “I’m pleased the prime minister has now done the right thing and agreed to resign. All four nations need a stable UK government.

“The way to achieve that is by a general election so the decision about the next prime minister is made by the people and not by the narrow membership of the Conservative party.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, paid tribute to the Prime Minister this morning, saying: “I’ve always said it was essential for the Prime Minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament. Clearly, that is no longer the case.

"Boris Johnson’s legacy will always be that he ended the deadlock and got Brexit done, delivering on the will of the British people.

"As well as securing a historic victory in 2019, Boris ensured our return to freedom out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regrettably, it has now become very difficult for him to deliver on the mandate he secured.

"As a friend and supporter of the Prime Minister, I recognise his achievements over the last three years. It now falls to the Conservative Party to select a new leader to deliver on our manifesto commitments for the remainder of this parliament.

“I wish him, Carrie and the rest of his family all the best for the future and thank him for his service to our country.”

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, reacted to the news, saying: “Finally this whole sorry and undignified saga has come to an end. It was always abundantly clear that Boris Johnson was unfit to be Prime Minister and those that backed him to the hilt have a responsibility for the mess and destruction he and his brand of populism has had on our country.

“The Welsh public won’t forgive so many Welsh Conservative MPs for propping up Boris Johnson for so long against various scandals while at the same time ordinary families were struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.