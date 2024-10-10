Senedd members warned schools face “harrowing” funding pressures that risk failing a generation of children and young people in Wales.
Cefin Campbell led a Senedd debate on a report by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), which warned of a deepening school funding crisis.
Plaid Cymru’s shadow education secretary said NAHT Cymru found a third of schools are grappling with budget deficits and more than half expect to face a similar financial shortfall.
He pointed to Labour pledges on recruitment during July’s UK general election campaign, calling for details of the number of new teachers and when they will be in classrooms.
Mr Campbell told the Senedd: “The financial situation is dire now, the sector is facing a teacher recruitment crisis now and the skills gap is at its highest level on record now.”
The former lecturer, who represents Mid and West Wales, called for funding to reverse a six per cent real-terms cut in spending per pupil identified in the report.
Mr Campbell accused the Welsh Government of mismanaging and underfunding schools, leading to Wales’ worst results on record in last year’s international Pisa tests.
Tom Giffard, the Tories’ shadow education secretary, described the NAHT report as “shocking but not surprising”.
Vaughan Gething argued Labour can be proud of its record of investing in schools despite the “brutal reality” of 14 years of austerity under the previous UK Government.
Wales’ education secretary Lynne Neagle recognised the financial pressures on schools, saying she does not underestimate the scale of the challenge.
Ms Neagle said the Welsh Government is delivering a new curriculum, ALN and mental health reform, and universal free school meals in primaries.
She told the Senedd that the Welsh Government's settlement is still worth up to £700m less in real terms than expected in 2021.
Stressing that councils are responsible for funding schools, she said ministers have sought to protect public services with local authorities receiving a 3.3 per cent increase this year.
Ms Neagle said council funding formulas for schools will be reviewed, with the aim of making the system “more transparent, comparable and consistent.”