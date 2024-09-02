Campaigners in Ceredigion calling for compensation for women born in the 1950s who have missed out on thousands of pounds following a change to state pension age have hailed an “important milestone” after a face-to-face meeting with a UK Government minister on the issue was announced.
Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaigners in Ceredigion Preseli said that Emma Reynolds, the Under-Secretary of State for Pensions, agreeing to meet WASPI representatives early in September was a breakthrough for the campaign.
The meeting followed a meeting of Ceredigion WASPI campaigners and Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake, who has long been supportive of the campaign.
Pamela Judge, Joint Co-Ordinator of WASPI Ceredigion Preseli said: “For the first time there will be a face-to-face meeting with a Minister. “After meeting our MP Ben Lake recently he contacted the Minister and called for a compensation scheme to be set up urgently.
“We are grateful to him and the other MPs who contacted her.”
More than 5,000 women in Ceredigion born in the 1950s were given little or no notice that their State Pension age had been changed so they had to wait six years longer for their pensions.
In 2021 the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) ruled that this was maladministration and compensation should be awarded.
On 21 March this year the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman published his long-awaited final report on the issue.
It announced that the Department for Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration because it failed to provide proper information to 1950s women about delays to their State Pension age; that the women involved suffered injustice as a result; and that they should receive compensation.
“Injustice has been proven and we are due compensation,” Pamela added.
“The Government must understand the urgency of this matter.
“One 1950s woman dies every 13 minutes so we need the compensation scheme now.
“There is no time to lose.”
Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake said: “I am very pleased that the Minister has agreed to meet with the WASPI campaign who have been treated very badly by successive governments.
“Now the new government has the opportunity to put things right by ensuring that 1950s women receive swift and appropriate compensation for the injustice they have suffered.”
The PHSO’s report says the UK Government should "do the right thing" and women should receive a payout of between £1,000 and £2,950.