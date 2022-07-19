Youth members visit Westminster
CEREDIGION’S Youth Parliament members have paid a visit to Westminster.
On 28 June, Poppy Evans, who attends Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, and Lloyd Warburton, a pupil at Ysgol Penglais, travelled to London to meet Ceredigion MP Ben Lake.
Poppy represents Ceredigion in the UK Youth Parliament and Lloyd is Ceredigion’s Member of Youth Parliament for Senedd Cymru.
Both Members of Youth Parliament are part of Ceredigion Youth Council.
The visit included a tour around Westminster by Mr Lake, a question and answer session, meeting staff and other MPs, and an opportunity to sit in the viewing gallery and listen to debates happening in the chamber.
Poppy said: “I am grateful for such an amazing and inspiring opportunity to gain an insight into the work life of a Member of Parliament as well as to learn about the history of Westminster and to see a debate first hand.”
Lloyd said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Ben in Parliament whilst it was in session. It gave a great insight into how parliamentary business works behind the scenes and what MPs do with their time when they’re outside the chamber.”
