Laura Davies told the ‘Cambrian News’ that she made the wreath herself from upcycled materials.
She said: “I made it myself out of mostly upcycled materials and I am hoping to do a little how-to so more people can upcycle for a budget friendly Christmas.”
Laura added: “There's been a new couple on the Christmas Tree Committee and they've started a decoration competition this year which is definitely upping the game.
“I was just by a couple looking at the wreath and we were just chatting about it.
“They said that the effort that the village has gone to this year has actually made them feel Christmassy. For years they haven’t bothered with a tree or any lights because they had numerous members of the family die over Christmas and they just couldn’t get in the Christmas spirit, but thanks to the effort of the village, they’re actually excited for Christmas.
“The world and the news is a dark place, so maybe this can spread some joy.”