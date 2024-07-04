A popular kite festival returns to Gwynedd this weekend.
On Saturday, 6 and Sunday, 7 July the popular kite festival will be back on Barmouth Beach.
At the same time there will be a craft fair in the leisure centre, and on 7 July the Food Festival will be held on the harbour/prom with live music. This is always a great weekend with lots to see and do.
Barmouth Kite Festival is flying in support of the RNLI this year, and they will on hand to give out water safety information and raise funds throughout this festival. If you would like to show your appreciation of the free kite display, please consider giving a donation to the RNLI.
Barmouth Kite Festival would like to thank Ash Woodwork for their continued support in supplying their fabulous bespoke trophies. Winning display teams have been thrilled to receive them in 2022 and 2023 and everyone will be bringing the best of their kites to Barmouth beach this year in an attempt to win the 2024 trophy. If you would like to see more of Ash’s work, visit his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ashwoodwork
Please note that kite flyers have all pre-registered to fly within the authorised area, which will be roped off this year to keep everyone safe from potential trips and entanglements.
There will still be a huge expanse of beach for members of the public to enjoy, and hopefully show off their own kites there.