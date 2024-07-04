Barmouth Kite Festival would like to thank Ash Woodwork for their continued support in supplying their fabulous bespoke trophies. Winning display teams have been thrilled to receive them in 2022 and 2023 and everyone will be bringing the best of their kites to Barmouth beach this year in an attempt to win the 2024 trophy. If you would like to see more of Ash’s work, visit his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ashwoodwork