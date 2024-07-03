Fantastic footage from a member of the public shows Pwllheli RNLI’s Shannon class on its return to Gwynedd.
Rachael Hemmings filmed the footage at sea, showing the volunteer crew and RNLI staff - who travelled to the RNLI’s Support Centre in Dorset on Sunday, 30 June to collect Smith Brothers lifeboat - bringing her to Pwllheli.
New crew members and the need for familiarisation for existing crew means an intensive period of training will be required before the lifeboat is officially declared on service.
The D-class lifeboat is already back in action on limited service, and training inshore lifeboat crew also continues.
Earlier this year, the RNLI reluctantly ended volunteering arrangements with Pwlhelli’s operational crew due to a breakdown in relationships between people at the station. It was no longer possible to sustain a safe and effective lifesaving service, so the lifeboat was reallocated to the RNLI’s support centre in Poole to support operational activity, whilst operations paused in Pwllheli.
Two thirds of the crew reaffirmed their commitment to moving forward and a recruitment drive in the local community has been hailed a great success with many new recruits for both lifeboats, as well as shore crew.
Pwllheli Lifeboat Operations Manager Andy Vowell says: “The station has not felt the same without the Shannon class lifeboat and the fact she is now back is the first chapter in our future.
“The response to our recruitment drive speaks volumes about the support we have from the community, for which we are immensely grateful. The next few months are going to be incredibly time-consuming and will require a great deal of commitment from our crew, but I know they are 100% ready to getting back to what do best.”
Ryan Jennings, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead said: “The next few months will require great deal of commitment from all our crew, as they refamiliarize themselves with their lifeboat.
“The support we have had from local people has been overwhelming and we are grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this next stage. We’ve been heartened by our community appeal for new crew and we are now pleased we’re able to begin hands on training, supported by a team of RNLI staff.
“We are confident that by working together we can now provide a sustainable lifeboat station at Pwllheli for many years to come.”
Several volunteer roles are still available at Pwllheli Lifeboat Station. Full training and support will be provided to those who wish to join. Visit www.RNLI.org/VolRoles to apply online.