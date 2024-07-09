This Saturday, 13 July, the crew will take on the 55-nautical mile rowing challenge. They will be rowing a Pembrokeshire longboat, starting at Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Station and finishing at Porthdinllaen RNLI Lifeboat Station.
The purpose of this challenge is to celebrate 160 years since the first lifeboat was stationed at Porthdinllaen as well as this year being 200 years since the RNLI was established.
Three teams of rowers will complete two-hour shifts on a rotation. The crew intend on setting off at 3am on Saturday morning. The 55 miles is expected to take the teams a gruelling 15 hours.
The crew are hoping to raise funds to contribute to the continuation of Porthdinllaen lifeboats’ lifesaving operations for another 160 years.
The community and local businesses have rallied together and collectively raised more nine thousand pounds in sponsorship.
Owain Williams, Coxswain at Porthdinllaen Lifeboat Station said:
‘We would like to say a massive thank you to all the companies that have sponsored us and made this challenge possible. The support from the community has showed that the RNLI’s one crew ethos is alive and well on the Llyn Peninsula.
‘This challenge will no doubt be tough, but it’s a great opportunity to celebrate our station’s 160th anniversary, as well as the charity’s bicentenary.
‘Hopefully the weather and conditions over the weekend will be kind to us for the row, and so the community can enjoy watching. We hope our efforts inspire a future generation of lifesavers.
‘We’re hoping to complete the row by around 6pm. We’re very much looking forward to celebrating with our supporters on arrival at the Ty Coch on Porthdinllaen Beach.’
To support the crew’s fundraising efforts, visit: Porthdinllaen RNLI is fundraising for RNLI - Royal National Lifeboat Institution (justgiving.com)