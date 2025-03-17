Porthmadog deli Porc Mewn Picl hopes to expand its business into a new restaurant to help boost the “vitality and viability” of the town.
The deli has applied to Gwynedd Council for planning permission for the change of use of the delicatessen’s ground floor from Use Class A1 (Shops) to Use Class A3 (restaurant, cafe).
The application has been made on behalf of Dafydd Edwyn Jones, by agent Gwyn Pritchard of Ty Newydd Cyf. The deli is located in the main shopping area within Portmadog’s busy town centre and the application comprises a ground floor retail unit.
The proposal does not involve the development of additional floor space within the building, and the general public will access the unit from the front double doors.