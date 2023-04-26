A portrait of harpist Elinor Bennett OBE has been unveiled at the International Harp Festival.
The portrait of Elinor, who was born in Llanidloes and raised at Llanuwchllyn, Bala, was commissioned by musicians Geraint Lewis and Rhiannon Matthias, and was painted on behalf of the nation in recognition of Elinor’s contribution and as a celebration of her 80th birthday in April.
The portrait, by portrait painter David Griffiths, is in oils on canvas and measures 40” by 30”.
Geraint said: “The artist has caught everything about Elinor. It’s a glorious portrait. The picture captures her personality perfectly.”