A post-mortem is to be carried out on a whale washed up on the coast of Gwynedd.
Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team was called out yesterday morning (Monday, 8 May) to a sighting of a beached what on Porth Neigwl.
Sadly, the whale had died, leading the coastguard to issue a warning to the public to stay away from it.
A post on the team's Facebook page said yesterday: "At 8.51am this morning we were tasked to a sighting of a beached whale on Porth Neigwl - thanks to Jess and Matt camping at Treheli for the shout.
"Please do NOT attempt to approach the whale as this part of the beach is fully cut off at high tide and any contact will impair the valuable results to be gained from a full autopsy."
A member of the team told the Cambrian News that a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow morning.