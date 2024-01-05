A new postcard project has been launched in Ceredigion in a bid to get people who move to the area used to the Welsh language.
The aim of the 'Welcome to Ceredigion' project is to raise awareness among people who move to the county about the Welsh language and different aspects of life through the medium of Welsh.
The hope is to empower communities by showing people what opportunities are available for them to contribute to and support locally and help them understand how the Welsh language is woven naturally into the life of the county.
Cered (Menter Iaith Ceredigion) will work with three communities in the first instance to trial the scheme over the coming months encouraging local people to implement it.
These communities will receive a supply of 'Welcome to Ceredigion' postcards based on a map designed by Aberystwyth artist, Lizzie Spikes, to be distributed to homes where people have moved to the area.
The reader of the postcard will be able to use the QR code on the back of the card to access a new e-book full of information about Ceredigion's language and culture.
The project will be piloted in Llansanffraid, New Quay and Tregaron initially.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member responsible for Culture, said: "Our aim with this project is to ensure that people who move to the county are welcomed and introduced to the county's natural qualities, learning about its language and culture. What better time to do that than at the start of a new year? I hope the communities of Llansanffraid, New Quay and Tregaron will successfully undertake this exciting project with the help of Menter Iaith Cered, and it will inspire other communities throughout our county."
Cllr Andrew Phillips, Chairman of Llansanffraid Community Council, added: “The Community Council is proud to have the opportunity to take part in this project. Llanon residents are welcoming people and are eager to extend a warm welcome to newcomers to the village and introduce them to the wealth of the Welsh language."
Cllr Arwel Jones, Chairman of Tregaron Town Council, added: "This is a special opportunity for us to promote the Welsh language to people who have just moved to Tregaron and show all the fantastic things that are being held in the area. The Council is looking forward to working with Cered to take part in this progressive project."
The 'Welcome to Ceredigion' project is hosted by Cered (Menter Iaith Ceredigion) Ceredigion County Council, sponsored by Cynnal y Cardi. For more information on how to get involved in the scheme, contact Cered.