Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member responsible for Culture, said: "Our aim with this project is to ensure that people who move to the county are welcomed and introduced to the county's natural qualities, learning about its language and culture. What better time to do that than at the start of a new year? I hope the communities of Llansanffraid, New Quay and Tregaron will successfully undertake this exciting project with the help of Menter Iaith Cered, and it will inspire other communities throughout our county."