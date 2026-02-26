“He also plays a key role in opening doors to the Welsh language and showing that the Urdd belongs to everyone – by extending a warm welcome to new audiences, new speakers and families from all backgrounds. We look forward to inspiring new generations of young Welsh people to have fun through the medium of Welsh.” Aberystwyth holds a central place in the Urdd’s history and is home to several of the organisation’s milestones over the decades, including the Urdd’s first headquarters.