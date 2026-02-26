A mural of Mistar Urdd has been unveiled in Aberystwyth to celebrate 50 years of the Welsh icon.
Urdd Gobaith Cymru unveiled the new public mural on Wednesday, 25 February in Aberystwyth as part of a year of celebrations marking 50 years since the creation of Mistar Urdd – one of Wales’ most recognisable and beloved icons. From his early days as a sketch in 1976, the red, white and green mascot has grown to become an integral part of what the Urdd represents and has inspired generations of children and young people over the past 50 years.
The mural has been designed by renowned artist Pete Fowler, famous for his colourful and imaginative work for Super Furry Animals album artwork.
Cardiff-based creative studio UNIFY has supported the project, bringing their experience in public art and community representation.
At a special event in front of the mural, representatives from Gymraeg and Plascrug schools came together to present birthday cards to Mistar Urdd. They were welcomed by Siân Lewis, Urdd Chief Executive, and Wyn Mel, the mascot’s creator.
Aleighcia Scott performed the brand-new version of ‘Hei Mistar Urdd’.
Siân said: “Over the decades, Mistar Urdd has travelled to space, helped the Urdd break a Guinness World Record during the organisation’s centenary year, greeted presidents and prime ministers, and has lent his name to a new train.
“He also plays a key role in opening doors to the Welsh language and showing that the Urdd belongs to everyone – by extending a warm welcome to new audiences, new speakers and families from all backgrounds. We look forward to inspiring new generations of young Welsh people to have fun through the medium of Welsh.” Aberystwyth holds a central place in the Urdd’s history and is home to several of the organisation’s milestones over the decades, including the Urdd’s first headquarters.
The project was support by the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day Fund.
Mistar Urdd was originally created in 1976 by Wynne Melville Jones, shortly after starting his role as the Urdd’s Publicity Officer.
Seeking to bring the organisation closer to young people and refresh its image, Wyn added a face, arms and legs to the Urdd’s triangular logo, bringing to life a character who would become a symbol of Welsh youth pride.
Over the decades, Mistar Urdd has appeared on everything from socks, pyjamas and phone cases to television programmes, sporting events and Eisteddfodau.
He has travelled to space and helped the Urdd break a Guinness World Record during the organisation’s centenary year.
He remains one of Wales’ most recognisable characters and a symbol of a warm welcome and inclusivity for Welsh speakers and learners alike.
Wyn Mel said: “I had the opportunity to develop new ideas for the Urdd to appeal to a new generation of youngsters, and 50 years later Mistar Urdd is still a firm favourite among the country’s children and young people. I can say hand on heart that all the hard work has paid off, and today the Urdd is recognised as one of the best youth organisations in the world.”
