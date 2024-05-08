The poultry section returned to Nefyn Show on Monday, 6 May for the first time since 2019.
The show started in 1893; 2024’s was show number 126, and it was great to see poultry return following bird flu.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP, who say they wrote letters calling for the return of the poultry section, attended the show.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Great weather! Great show! Good to be at Sioe Nefyn today and especially good to see the return of the poultry competition following their absence over recent years over fears of bird flu. Diolch bawb! Well done to the organisers and all competitors!
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It's always a joy attending Sioe Nefyn, the first of the year and without doubt one of the best. Had numerous conversations, some serious some laugh-out-loud with friends old and new. Thanks to the organisers once again for the terrific work they put into organising this special event.”
Pwllheli PCSO's Geraint and Mark along with Rhys from HGC Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad / NWP Rural Crime Team also attended the show.
They said they had “really good engagement with everyone and a wonderful day had by all in the sunshine”.