Fifteen former right-to-buy properties have been purchased by Powys County Council in the last financial year as part of a scheme to provide more homes for rent.
The buy-back scheme is helping the council deliver its ‘At Homes in Powys – Housing Business Plan’, a five-year programme that will see the council provide more homes for social rent.
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “Our buy-back scheme will allow us to purchase council homes that were previously sold as part of the right-to-buy programme.
“By purchasing these former right-to-buy properties and building new council homes, we are doing everything we can to provide more social housing that meets the needs of our residents.”