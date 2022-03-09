Powys call for action on cost of living

POWYS County Council has called on the UK Conservative Government to take action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The council voted to back a motion put forward by Welsh Labour Councillors Matthew Dorrance and Sandra Davies which highlighted “the significant pressures families in Powys are experiencing because of the rise in energy, food and fuel prices.”

In passing the motion, Powys County Council will now call on Powys’ Conservative Members of Parliament to “end the dither and delay on tackling the cost-of-living crisis facing local families and take immediate and substantive action to support households who are struggling with the recent sharp increases in household energy costs and the increases to come in the weeks and months ahead”.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance said: “Families in Powys are struggling because of rising energy, food and fuel costs.

“Whilst support from our Welsh Government through the Winter Fuel Support Scheme and the Cost-of-Living Payment are much needed and very welcome, the UK Government needs to take action too.

“The UK Government could give families in Powys security by taking fully-funded measures to save most households around £200 or more and targeting extra support on top of that for families, pensioners and the lowest earners.”