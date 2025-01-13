Following the recent storms a senior Powys councillor has stressed that the council is determined to improve its emergency response.
Storms Bert and Darragh caused disruption and destruction across Wales in November and December, and Cabinet member for a safer Powys, Cllr Richard Church said the council is “determined to learn from previous events and improve its response to emergencies” following questions over how the authority responded to the storms.
He said that the council has held an “internal debrief” on its response to the storm, with officers also meeting representatives of communities that have seen regular flooding to listen to their experiences.
The issues identified will form part of the authority’s submission to an all Wales debrief scheduled for late January.