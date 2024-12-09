A campaign to devolve management of the Crown Estate to the Welsh Government has been backed by Powys County Councillors.
At a council meeting on 5 December, councillors debated a motion by Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Elwyn Vaughan who asked that: “We ask the chair of council to write to the Welsh Government outlining our support to help persuade Westminster to devolve the Crown Estate as a matter of urgency.”
The Scottish Government have been managing the Crown Estate there since 2017.
Cllr Vaughan said: “Don’t complain about injustice or lack of funding if you’re not willing to do something about it.
“It’s about fairness within these isles and ensuring our communities benefit from these resources rather than seeing the wealth seep away.”
Cabinet member for education Cllr Pete Roberts said: “The reality is this is about Wales, who we are and how we are treated and it’s about delivering our services.
He pointed out that following referenda in 1997 powers had been devolved to both Scotland and Wales – but they had not been applied equally.
Cllr Roberts: “Why are we not receiving the benefits of the Crown Estate, why is it going to Westminster, is it a case of England and Wales means England whenever there is money coming out of Wales?
“It’s an important point and we as a country are facing significant financial challenges.
He said that there was a need to actively campaign to “secure the money we deserve.”
Conservative group leader, Cllr Aled Davies said he believed that devolving the Crown Estate could see less money come to Wales under the current formula that transfers funding from Westminster to the Welsh Government.
“Be careful what you wish for, the UK is better when it works together to create a strong economy and delivering for people,” he said.