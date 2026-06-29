The work of Powys County Council’s counter anti-error and fraud team (CAFT) has clawed back £1.55 million for the authority last year, a meeting has heard.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Governance and Audit committee on 26 June, councillors and independent lay members received a quarterly update report on the work being conducted CAFT team.
The report outlined the investigations being conducted by the CAFT team across a number of areas including Council Tax, Universal Benefit , Housing Benefit and into allegations against employees.
The report showed the committee that the work of the CAFT team throughout the year had found £1.553 million for the council as well as a further £126,000 for the public purse.
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