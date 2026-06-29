The number of complaints received by Powys council’s Social Services has jumped, a meeting has heard.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee on 24 June, councillors received the annual Social Services complaints report for 2025/2026 which showed that 234 complaints were received, compared to 205 the previous year.
Powys County Council Director of Social Services Nina Davies said that Social Services are “learning” from the complaints received
She added: “The report clearly shows there are areas for improvement, and the most important part is timeliness, response times of stage one and stage two are not meeting the regulatory timescales, and overall performance remains below where we want it to be.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.