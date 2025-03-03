Claims have been made that Powys County Council is failing grassroots footballers due to a lack of 3G artificial pitches in the county.
At a council meeting on 6 March, the question will be posed to the Cabinet by Gareth Hopkins in the questions from members of the public section.
Last year Mr Hopkins conducted in depth research and asked all 22 local authorities in Wales about their “pitch provision” especially 3G which is the high-quality artificial football pitch which supports all conditions that meet football requirements.
All council except for Flintshire answered his question.
Throughout Wales there are 61 full size 3G pitches – but none in Powys.
He points out that Powys only has “just” two smaller 3G pitches.
Mr Hopkins asks: “Why has this council failed grassroots footballers, in particular the thousands of girls and boys who have their training sessions and matches cancelled every week with very few alternatives in Powys, and what does it plan to do about the situation going forward?”
In reply to cabinet member for leisure, Liberal Democrat, Richard Church has provided a detailed explanation which includes a map showing where all 16 – 2G and 3G pitches are in the county – including those not council owned.
Cllr Church said: “Powys have worked closely for many years with the Collaboration Group that is made up of Sport Wales, FAW (Football Association Wales), Welsh Hockey and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to discuss how and where the various types of pitches could be located throughout Powys to maximise usage.”
He says that Newtown Football Club has a full size 3G pith and there are three, three quarter length council owned 3G pitches in Powys.
Cllr Church adds that there are proposals to add an artificial pitch to the new all through school build at Machynlleth’s Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.