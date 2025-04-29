Sixth forms at schools in Machynlleth and Llanidloes could close under radical new plans to shake up post-16 education in Powys.
A strategic review of post-16 education in Powys, which recommends significant changes including closing all sixth forms in the county and replacing them with two centres will be received by the county council’s Cabinet next month.
The review will go before the council’s Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee on 2 May before being received by Cabinet on 13 May.
Among the options is closing sixth forms across the county, including at Llanidloes High School and Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth and replacing them with just two sites – one in Newtown and one in Brecon.
Among the other options being considered are ‘rationalising’ existing sixth forms to operate from fewer school sites to ensure an average sixth form size at each retained site at 120 or 180 learners.
Under all the models, three Welsh-medium sixth forms would remain.
A nuclear option of closing all sixth forms and Powys not having any post-16 education, with learners accessing provision outside of the county, was also outlined in the report, but is not listed as a preferred option.
The move comes over fears of the financial viability of sixth forms in the county, with courses already being cut from next September in a bid to balance the books.
Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said “significant change is needed” to the county’s post-16 education.
“The review identifies several options that we should consider if we are to meet the demands of the future, including the creation of a two-centre post-16 model,” he said.
“Powys sixth forms have performed well in the past but need to significantly change to meet the demands of the future and deliver truly world class provision for future Powys learners.
“I am recommending we receive the strategic review and that further engagement is undertaken to support the development of a preferred way forward.”
Powys currently operates sixth forms on 12 sites under its ‘Chweched Powys Sixth model’ and has around 80 pupils attending each sixth form - around half of the Wales average – with that figure expected to decline over the next few years.
In February, an Estyn inspection of Powys’ education services said that “these arrangements have not led to improved learner outcomes, are not financially sustainable and do not support equal access to post-16 provision for all learners.”
“As a result, progress in addressing post-16 transformation has been too slow,” inspectors found.
The inspection report recommended Powys County Council “works with partners to rapidly develop and implement a model for 16-19 education that is financially viable and sustainable, and meets the needs of all learners.”
The report set to be put before Cabinet says that “significant change is required to the current post-16 model to ensure it meets the needs of Powys learners and is financially viable.”
Final proposals will be brought back before Cabinet following an engagement exercise on the options.