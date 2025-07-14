A reviews into the controversial booking system and charges implemented at recycling centres all across Powys from 1 April, will take place this autumn a senior councillor has said.
At a Powys County Council meeting on 10 July, Conservative councillors tabled a motion calling for a review of the scheme to take within six months of its introduction.
This would allow the council to judge whether the system should continue.
When the changes came to light earlier this year there was uproar and the council’s anti-poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones organised a petition against the scheme which received support from over 4,200 people.
Cllr Amanda Jenner who put the the motion forward pointed out that a U-turn had taken place in Shropshire this year, just months after the council there implemented a similar scheme.
“Shropshire listened and I hope that you will too,” said Cllr Jenner.
But others who may have been sceptical when the booking system was introduced now support it.
Cllr Liz Rijnenberg said: “There are different experiences across the county and the one I’ve had in Brecon is that it’s been very good and positive.
“Review is a key part of the process, it’s a basic standard in service delivery.”
Cabinet member for highways transport and recycling Cllr Jackie Charlton said: “Because we have the booking system in place we can do a review.
“We couldn’t do one before because we had no statistics or data and didn’t know what was happening in our sites.
She added that enforcement action would be taken against people caught fly-tipping.
Cllr Jenner said: “There was a huge level of concern expressed by people at the outset and I think they would appreciate us discussing this openly.”
Cllr Charlton confirmed to members that the council “are committed to doing the review in October.”
