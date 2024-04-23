Taxi drivers in Powys will be subject to background checks every six months.
At a meeting of the Democratic Services committee on 22 April councillors heard that tweaks were needed to the Powys County Council constitution.
The council’s head of legal and democratic services, Clive Pinney said the changes are needed as subscribing to the DBS (Disclosure and Barring) service is a new requirement for licensed drivers to comply with guidance issued by the Welsh Government and the UK Department for Transport.
An annual subscription to the DBS Update service costs £13.
Mr Pinney explained that he considered the change to the Powys constitution to be a “minor amendment” that doesn’t need to go before full council to be ratified.