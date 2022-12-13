POWYS Council has performed a dramatic u-turn over closing several leisure centres and swimming pools until March following a “furious backlash” over the plan.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s cabinet on Tuesday, 13 December councillors agreed to temporarily close the leisure centre building in Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Presteigne to the public and to temporarily close the swimming pools to both public and schools in Llanidloes, Rhayader and Builth Wells from 23 December to 31 March.
Freedom Leisure, the firm which runs the leisure facilities on behalf of the council proposed the changes as a measure to plug a predicted £287,000 loss on its contract with Powys this financial year due to the escalating cost of energy.
As part of the decision the cabinet said it will also start the process to review leisure service provision in Powys because it is predicted that Freedom Leisure will need an extra £1.1million next year from the council to keep running leisure services as they are.
Cabinet member for economic development and leisure, Cllr David Selby said: “We face a financial crisis not of our own making, councils throughout the country are having to take decision about much loved services.
“We’re being forced into it.”
He added that Freedom Leisure have been taking measures to try and bring down their utility bills but they “aren’t enough.”
But the decision was instantly criticised by councillors who vowed to call the decision in if it went ahead, with Chairman of the Learning and Skills scrutiny committee, Cllr Gwynfor Thomas said the closures were “a political choice”. and that “this is not how we should be treating the people of Powys.”
Conservative group leader, Cllr Aled Davies said it was “a truly appalling way to run a council, to present this report at the very last minute.”
Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George MS said that the decision had left residents “furious.”
“I have been inundated by phone calls and emails,” he said.
“Like most people, I only heard about this on Monday over social media, and the decision was taken on Tuesday.
“People are furious with not only the decision, but how the decision was made.
“There has been no public consultation and I don’t think Powys County Council’s cabinet have adequately considered the impact on residents.
‘“I have had many residents furiously contacting me about the decision with many telling me what using the services means to them.
“There needs to be a halt on this decision so there can be a proper opportunity to talk to communities, customers, and residents.”
On Monday, Powys council reverted course, saying the closures until March would now not go-ahead due to the Welsh Government settelement being “better than anticipated.”
“In light of this, we have decided not to implement the decision made by Cabinet 13 December to temporarily close three Leisure Centres and three swimming pools between January and March 2023,” Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council said.
“This will lead to additional pressure on our budget this year, and we will use some of the money from next year’s settlement to cover the additional costs incurred this year.
“This will be done by drawing on reserves this year but replenishing them next year from the increased funding provided by Welsh Government.”