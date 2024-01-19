A young man who was fostered by a retired nurse in rural Ceredigion has spoken about the impact it had on his childhood as Barnardo’s Cymru encourages more people to consider fostering.
Corey Evans, now 24 and with a home and partner of his own, was just nine when he moved in with his foster parent Bridget Davies.
Swapping his urban upbringing for rural Ceredigion was a huge change for him. He knew no one and remembers that he was initially too shy to speak. “It was a very different environment, and I was nervous, but within a couple of weeks it had become my home,” he said.
The reason for his rapid integration was his foster mum Bridget Davies who he quickly recognised as “an amazing person”. Bridget, her son and her mother opened their door to Corey 15 years ago.
“Bridget always tells the story that on my third day we were out shopping, and I kept calling ‘Mother’, it took her a while to realise I was calling for her. She said it was okay for me to call her Mum and that made me feel I was already part of the family. Even after three days I was getting attached and I’ve called her Mum ever since,” said Corey.
He soon felt settled among the fields and assorted animals of his new home, but Bridget was the biggest influence.
“She got me out of my shell and talking to people, she is the reason why I’m the person I am. I have the most fantastic memories of the most everyday things. We would go on walks where she would encourage my imagination to go absolutely wild. Most importantly, I was included in everything.
“Bridget wasn’t the strictest, but she taught me about manners and how to read. We would be out walking, and she would test me on my spelling, or she would sit and read with me. I was always more of an outdoors kid and would like visiting the horses or running around outside, but she made sure I spent time reading too.
“Her entire family came together to make it homely. Her mum was a big part of my life, and her son was like a big brother to me, we would play football and pool.
“I loved the dogs, big Rhodesian Ridgebacks who would come and lie down by my side and wouldn’t leave me. Having them around really helped as if was upset I could smooth the dogs and they would be a comfort.”
Corey left Bridget’s when he went to college at 16 but is still very close to her and considers her his mum, something his birth mother accepts. “She’s happy for me because she knows she couldn’t provide what I needed at the time. Bridget’s always been there for me, and she gave me a second shot at life, a good life, and I’ll always be grateful to her for that,” he said.
Bridget Davies’ only regret about fostering is that she didn’t start earlier. The retired nurse and grandmother had always loved welcoming children into her home, and when a nursing colleague suggested giving fostering a try, she discovered a second vocation. Corey was the first of three boys who she has fostered.
“I absolutely love it. The children I’ve had have been awesome and seeing the changes in them has been so rewarding. In fact, rewarding doesn’t begin to describe the feeling when you witness those special moments.
“I have such happy memories of that first meeting with Corey, it was such a joy. We giggled and talked so much. His previous foster parent had put a tin of biscuits in the middle of us, but we were too engrossed to notice,” she said.
She has found that all three of the children who she has cared for have responded to her spontaneity and her ability to discover fun in everyday events, whether that’s turning a discarded branch into a Harry Potter wand or Star Wars light sabre or seeing who can shout loudest or whisper the quietest when out in the woods. Simple things like learning to skim stones in the river or taking a picnic to the beach have also become opportunities to bond.
“It’s about living in the moment with them, giving them lots of time, meeting their needs rather than trying to make them fit in with your life. I involve them in the everyday tasks of life, such as shopping for food, so they feel part of the family.
“Time is what they respond to best. I have found that every child I’ve fostered has been amazing but may not have had chance to show it in their past, they may have hidden it. Over time you discover their sense of humour, and it certainly helps to have one of your own,” she said.
Barnardo’s Cymru is urging people to consider opening their homes to a child in care after new research showed that many people believe, incorrectly, that they are too old to consider fostering.
Others think that having their own children at home, or being worried about finances, are barriers. But the charity is keen to bust the myths surrounding fostering and encourage more people to apply.
More than 7,000 children were in care in Wales last year, according to Welsh Government figures, an increase of 23% during the last decade. At the same time Barnardo’s has seen its foster parents getting older and retiring, with fewer younger people coming forward to replace them. It is proving particularly hard to find homes for sibling groups, older children and those with additional needs or from minority backgrounds.
Sarah Morgan is area head of business for Barnardo’s Cymru Fostering and Adoption, said: “The aging population of existing foster parents, coupled with fewer people choosing to become carers, is having a devastating impact.
“With record numbers of children going into care, we urge anyone who could offer a safe and stable home to a child to find out more about fostering.
“We know many people across Wales would love to foster - but they believe there are elements of their lifestyle preventing them from doing so, such as their age, financial situation, or because they have biological children. The reality is that many of these supposed barriers are myths that come from misconceptions of fostering.”
For more information on becoming a foster carer with Barnardo’s, click here, or call 0800 0277 280. The charity’s lines are open from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm.