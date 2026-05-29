A new initiative to support new parents through the medium of Welsh has been launched in Aberystwyth.
Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion has set up the new community group in Aberystwyth for new parents and their babies, called “Prams y Prom”, which starts on Thursday, 4 June.
The walk-and-talk group will meet every other Thursday at 10am, starting near the colourful new mural under Trefechan Bridge before heading along the Promenade, with a midway stop for coffee and conversation.
The aim of the group is to provide a relaxed and supportive opportunity for new parents to get out of the house, meet others, and build confidence using Welsh in a friendly environment. The initiative also promotes mental and physical wellbeing by combining gentle exercise with social interaction.
Elin Mai Williams, Cered Development Officer and organiser of the group, said: “So many people have already shown an interest, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming new parents from all language backgrounds. We hope Prams y Prom will grow into a friendly and supportive community where parents can connect, share experiences, and enjoy quality time with their babies through the medium of Welsh.”
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, added: “Supporting young families while promoting the Welsh language in our communities is a key priority. Initiatives like ‘Prams y Prom’ are a great example of bringing people together in a positive way, creating natural opportunities to use Welsh while supporting the wellbeing of new parents.”
Everyone is welcome to join, including Welsh speakers of all abilities, as well as any non Welsh speaking parents who are keen to introduce the Welsh language to their child. No advance reservations needed.
For more information, contact Cered by emailing [email protected], or join the group on its first day under Trefechan Bridge at 10am, 4 June 2026
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