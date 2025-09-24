A Porthmadog woman has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after admitting a drink driving charge.
Rhian Jones, of 65 Gwalia, Maes Gerddi, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.
The court heard that the 72-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Toyota on High Street, Porthmadog on 19 May this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Jones had 107 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 14 months and handed her a fine of £369.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £148.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.