Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorhome and a cyclist.
North Wales Police (NWP) Gwynedd South released the appeal on the NWP Gwynedd South Facebook page.
The collision occurred on the B4417 in Gwynedd on 22 September.
Explaining more about the incident, a spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “At 11am on Monday 22nd September, there was a collision involving a motor-home and a cyclist on the B4417 Ffordd Dewi Sant, Nefyn.”
Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
The spokesperson added: “If you were a witness to this incident or have any further information, please get in touch with police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 25000783322.”
