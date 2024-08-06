A licence for a Caernarfon pub and restaurant has been granted with conditions over noise – although a planning application for the site was still being considered.
Gwynedd Council Central Licensing sub-committee approved an application at Jac y Do, on Market Street.
Applicant Non Edwards had sought a premises licence for a pub and restaurant in the former Conservative Club building.
The committee agreed to the scheme when it met on 25 July.
The application was in relation to live and recorded music indoors, late night refreshment indoors and supply of alcohol, both on and off the premises.
To meet licensing objectives, the report stated the applicant would join the Caernarfon Pub Watch Scheme, use CCTV, keep recordings for 30 days, and install two cameras outside and six inside.
Jac y Do would also have a “zero tolerance policy on drugs and abusive behaviour to staff and the public”.
It also included use of fire alarms, fire exits would be clearly marked and an incident/accident report book kept to keep account of any accidents.
It was proposed that noise pollution will be controlled through a double door entrance.
A ‘Challenge 25’ policy would be implemented and all staff that do not hold a personal licence will receive recognized official training on the prevention of underage sales.
Environmental officers raised concerns about the potential for noise from the site.
Public protection officers requested a noise assessment and noise insulation measures be undertaken to ensure against a “statutory nuisance”.
“There is a building with residential houses located at the back, flats above and residential houses over the road.
“Officers are concerned noise may arise from the site,” the report said.
It also noted that the council’s planning department had been dealing with a planning application for the site.
“The premises did not presently have planning permission to be used as a pub,” it said.
Officers had felt that “noise control considerations were not adequately addressed in that planning application”.
The planners – who were “working closely” with the licensing officers, had received an application from Jamie Barnett of Cosgrove Restoration Ltd through agent Geraint Efans Pensaer (Architects), for “change of use of two units on the ground floor of the club, from retail use into a cafe and bar, with associated kitchen extraction system”.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “Planning and licensing regimes are separate under UK law, and an application for a premises licence to sell alcohol cannot be refused simply on the grounds that a planning application has not yet been determined.
“As part of a licencing application process, where relevant, the Planning Service will submit comments confirming the planning status of the building or site in question during the consultation period.
“Both services will work closely with the applicant regarding this matter.
“In this case, we can confirm that a planning application for change of use of two units from retail use into a cafe and bar with associated kitchen extraction system has been submitted and is currently being considered.”