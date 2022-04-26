Presenter Kate takes trip up north to learn Welsh

YOUNGSTERS in Blaenau Ffestiniog and a football shop in Bala can be seen in this week’s episode of Iaith Ar Daith.

They appear in the episode that features DJ and radio presenter, Katie Owen, who loves music more than anything else – apart from football, maybe!

Katie, who has made quite an impression on the music scene, goes on a special trip through Meirionnydd to learn Welsh on Iaith Ar Daith. Keeping Katie company on the way – and issuing her with several linguistic challenges – is her friend, the DJ and radio presenter, Huw Stephens.

As a radio presenter and model, Katie has travelled the world, working as a DJ opening shows for bands such as Kasabian, Stereophonics and Madness, as well as performing in music festivals all over Europe.

And if music is Katie’s first love, football comes a close second. She combines the two by entertaining the crowd during Wales’ games – a combination that works perfectly for her. It is this love of music that is behind Katie’s desire to learn Welsh.

She said: “Because I work in the world of music, I would like to be able to understand Welsh language music.

“Also, I’d like to be able to speak the language because it’s just so beautiful.”

“I don’t know where I’m going with Huw – it will be a bit of a magical mystery tour. I feel nervous but excited.”

Huw said: “What I love about Katie is her enthusiasm for music and her enthusiasm for being Welsh. During this trip, I’m hoping we can combine Katie’s interest in the Welsh language and Welsh music.”

Katie’s journey starts with a visit to the Rockfield Studios in Monmouth. Huw tells Katie the story of the legendary studios and about some of the famous bands who have recorded there including Queen and Super Furry Animals.

The musical theme continues as the two head northwards to visit the football shop SO58 (Spirit of ’58) in Bala and the pupil turns teacher as Katie gives a DJ skills master-class to local youngsters in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

They return to South Wales for Katie’s final task where her Welsh language skills will be put to the test.

Watch Iaith Ar Daith on S4C this Sunday, 8 May (8pm) to see if Katie manages to hit the right note!