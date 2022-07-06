Prince of Wales to visit Lampeter as town’s university celebrates 200th anniversary

THE Prince of Wales will visit Lampeter tomorrow (Thursday) to celebrate the university’s 200th anniversary.

Prince Charles, who has been Patron of the University of Wales since 2012, will visit the Trinity Saint David Campus on Thursday as part of his tour of Wales.

His Royal Highness will begin his tour of the campus in the Chinese Library dedicated the university’s Academy of Sinology before attending a short choral performance in the chapel of a new commemorative musical work.

His Royal Highness will then join a ceremony in the Great Hall where he will present a small number of honorary degrees.

The Prince of Wales will proceed to meet scholarship students from St Vincent and the Grenadines, whom His Royal Highness has supported since their education was disrupted by natural disasters on the islands last year and now study on the campus.

The visit will conclude with the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the 200th anniversary.

The bicentenary commemorates the establishment of St David’s College, Lampeter on 12 August 1822 when Bishop Thomas Burgess, Bishop of St David’s laid the foundation stone. It is the oldest degree awarding institution in Wales.

The university’s 1828 Royal Charter is the oldest of any university in Wales.

As part of the bicentenary celebrations, the university is planting two hundred native trees for 200 years which also coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy initiative.

The aim is to enhance biodiversity and strengthen the connection with nature. It is linked to the university’s strategic recognition that environmental enhancement is fundamental to the future health and well-being of all those involved with our institution and wider community.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has welcomed students from St Vincent and the Grenadines to study a range of programmes identified by their government as being beneficial to the future development of their country.

The programmes include History, International Development and Global Politics as well as Early Childhood Education, Quantity Surveying and Civil Engineering.