His research generally lies in the field of environmental geochemistry, with a particular interest in the impact of metal mining, metallurgy and mine tailings dam failures upon fluvial systems; Investigation into contaminant metal speciation using Sequential Extraction Procedures (SEPs) and the use of Pb isotopes as geochemical tracers of sediment and sediment-associated metal dispersal; Reconstruction of contaminant-dispersal and sedimentation histories using composite geochemical fingerprinting techniques and multivariate mixing models.