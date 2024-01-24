Bangor University Professor Graham Bird will give his inaugural lecture on 'Mining our way out of the climate crisis' tonight.
The lecture will take place at the Eric Sunderland Lecture Theatre (main university building) at 6pm.
Professor Bird is a physical geographer and more specifically an environmental geochemist. His work has focused on the UK but also includes locations such as Bulgaria, Canada, Indonesia, Kosovo and Romania.
His research generally lies in the field of environmental geochemistry, with a particular interest in the impact of metal mining, metallurgy and mine tailings dam failures upon fluvial systems; Investigation into contaminant metal speciation using Sequential Extraction Procedures (SEPs) and the use of Pb isotopes as geochemical tracers of sediment and sediment-associated metal dispersal; Reconstruction of contaminant-dispersal and sedimentation histories using composite geochemical fingerprinting techniques and multivariate mixing models.
He is the Associate pro-Vice Chancellor for Teaching and Learning at Bangor University, as well as being the Director of Teaching and Learning for the College of Science and Engineering and Deputy Head of School for the School of Environmental and Natural Sciences.
This lecture will be given in English.
The lecture will be live streamed. Those attending the lecture remotely will not be able to ask questions.