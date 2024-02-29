A project which aims to put Powys on the map, by celebrating its culture and heritage, is now underway.
Welsh consultancy company Anian has been tasked with breathing new life into the county’s cultural tourism offer and instilling a new sense of pride in its residents, after Powys County Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Team was successful in securing a £30,000 grant for the work from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (Levelling Up).
It will research the county’s outstanding cultural assets and stories – from its medieval history to modern-day festivals – to prioritise ideas. A three-year action plan will then be launched, outlining opportunities for new visitor experiences and marketing campaigns.
Anian, which has experience of tourism development in Wales and internationally, will look at best practice in cultural tourism in other destinations to inspire its recommendations.
“The Powys Cultural Tourism Study is looking to deliver a project that will help to tell stories of cultural or historical significance from the county in a vibrant and engaging way,” said Cllr David Selby, the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.
“We hope it will create interest and build pride in these unique events, making them more accessible to local communities, for educational purposes, and to visitors who are keen to immerse themselves in the county’s sense of place. It should also provide a platform for showcasing Powys’ contemporary living culture.”
Mari Stevens, Director of Anian added: “Today’s visitors are looking for unique and authentic experiences when in a destination, and a key priority will be to develop ideas that celebrate, support, and sustain local communities.
“The project team believes that the area’s depth of heritage, balanced with its unique creative and green offer could make it stand-out as a cultural destination.”
Anian will now be engaging with those working in the tourism and cultural sectors, as well as community groups and young people, to get their views on the strengths and weaknesses of the current offer in Powys. It will also be seeking ideas for exciting new projects.
Two workshops are also being held on Wednesday 13 March. Join the Powys Cultural Tourism Study team at:
• Mid Wales Arts Centre, Caersws, SY17 5SB, 10am – 12pm.
Or at:
• Welsh Lavender, Cefnperfedd Uchaf, Maesmynis, Builth Wells LD2 3HU, 2.30 – 5pm.
Coffee, cake, and exclusive tours with both business owners are included. Spaces are free and open to everyone, but tickets are limited, so book now:
Visitors to Welsh Lavender are also invited to take a wild swim in the site’s natural pond, after the session, if they wish to.