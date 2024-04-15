NEW signage is to be installed along Llanbadarn Road following a near miss outside St Padarn’s School.
Concerns have been raised by School Crossing Patrol Officer, Steve Cargill, following a near miss outside the school on Friday morning.
This is the second near miss Mr Cargill has experienced since picking up the lollypop in November on the busy road.
20mph signs were taken down near the turning to Caradog Road along the A44, Llanbadarn Road, in September, following the introduction of the national 20mph speed limit reduction.
Now, the Welsh Government, who are responsible for the A44 and A487 trunk roads in and around Aberystwyth has said it will be installing new signage next month.
Mr Cargill told the Cambrian News: “I had a close call on Friday morning with a driver that sped up at myself, a child and parent crossing, I had already stopped the vehicle traveling from town towards the leisure centre. The vehicle was before the turn in for the cricket field and decided to accelerate towards rather than stop with myself already in the centre of the road and the parent and child crossing.
“I had to put my arm out to stop the father and child and shouted at the vehicle a number of times to stop whilst holding the sign out.
“I've had a few occurrences now and have requested police attendance that has yet to happen to see the speed that some travellers consider acceptable in a 20mph school zone, the zone is not sufficiently marked/ informed of where I think a flashing 20mph school crossing sign is required traveling in both directions.
“The signage that is currently in place is insufficient and also partly missing and has been for some time.”
Responding to the concerns raised, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Following the change in speed limit to 20mph on Llanbadarn Road, we are arranging for new signing to be put up to highlight the presence of the schools off the trunk road. These signs will be put up next month.”
Anyone who witnessed the car not stopping on Friday morning at around 8.50am is asked to contact St Padarn’s school with information via [email protected]
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident should be reported to the GoSafe team who can then attend the scene, which Mr Cargill has done.
Ceredigion County Council was approached for comment, but no response has been received.