A Mid and West Wales MS has called on the Welsh Government to deliver on their promise to introduce an hourly train service on the Cambrian line.
Plans for an hourly service on the Cambrian line on the line connecting Aberystwyth, Pwllheli and Shrewsbury were announced back in 2014.
However, as the Cambrian News reported, Transport for Wales announced that these plans will instead be introduced in 2026, 12 years after the original announcement, with the service then only running between May and September and not all year round.
Mid and West Wales MS, and Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds called for the hourly service to be introduced “immediately.”
She said: “A decade ago the people of Mid and West Wales were promised an hourly service on the Cambrian line, something which would have created a significant economic uplift for the region.
“However fast forward to the present day and we are now being told to wait until 2026 for a service which will apparently only run for ‘a few months’.
“Enough is enough, the Welsh public can no longer rely upon the empty promises of both Transport for Wales and the Welsh Labour Government.”