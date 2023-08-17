House prices dropped slightly, by 0.9 per cent, in Gwynedd in June, new figures show.
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 4.4 per cent annual decline.
The average Gwynedd house price in June was £199,920, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9 per cent decrease on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices increased 0.2 per cent, and Gwynedd was lower than the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd fell by £9,200 – putting the area 21st among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First-time buyers in Gwynedd spent an average of £174,600 on their property – £8,300 less than a year ago, but £42,700 more than in June 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £229,100 on average in June – 31.2 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Gwynedd in June – they dropped 1.2 per cent in price, to £296,013 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 4.3 per cent.
Among other types of property: semi-detached, down 0.9 per cent monthly, down 3.9 per cent annually, £205,135 average; terraced, down 0.6 per cent monthly, down 4.8 per cent annually, £153,355 average; flats, down 0.9 per cent monthly, down 4.3 per cent annually, £117,311 average.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 9.9 per cent, to £162,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pembrokeshire lost 6.1 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £227,000.
Buyers paid 6.4 per cent less than the average price in Wales (£213,000) in June for a property in Gwynedd. Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £357,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Gwynedd. Monmouthshire properties cost 2.9 times the price as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£125,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.