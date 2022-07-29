Become a pub landlord with these inns for sale near you

Sunday 31st July 2022 7:00 am
cambrian pubs
The Angel Inn dates back to the 18th century. (Sidney Phillips )

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own pub?

That dream could be closer to becoming a reality than you think, as there are plenty of pubs and inns for sale.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for you to live out your pub landlord fantasy.

The Stag, Llanidloes - £225,000 (Freehold)

cambrian pubs
This pub has a games room and a trading garden. (Sidney Phillips. )

This recently refurbished freehouse has a character main bar seating 45 people, with a large games room and a three bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Gwesty’r Llew Coch, Machynlleth - £18,500 (Leasehold)

cambrian pubs
This pub has five letting bedrooms. (Sidney Phillips )

This village centre country inn has three trading areas and five letting bedrooms, as well as a three bedroom owner’s accommodation.

The Angel Inn, Llanidloes - £275,000 (Freehold)

cambrian pubs
This 18th century free house has three bars and restaurants, and a three bedroom accommodation for the owners.

The Eagles Inn, Rhayader - £250,000 (Freehold)

cambrian pubs
The Eagles Inn has trade gardens and four bedrooms for the owners. (Sidney Phillips )

This pub in Rhayader has rustic stone interiors and beamed bars, and comes with a trade garden and a four bedroom owner’s accommodation.

The Whistling Badger, Llanidloes - £89,950 (Leasehold)

cambrian pubs
The Whistling Badger is well-known for its food. (Intelligent Business Partners )

This pub has been trading for more than 70 years and is well known for its home-cooked food, offering a bar, a country kitchen and three letting rooms for customers.

