Become a pub landlord with these inns for sale near you
Have you ever dreamed of owning your own pub?
That dream could be closer to becoming a reality than you think, as there are plenty of pubs and inns for sale.
We’ve rounded up our top picks for you to live out your pub landlord fantasy.
The Stag, Llanidloes - £225,000 (Freehold)
This recently refurbished freehouse has a character main bar seating 45 people, with a large games room and a three bedroom owner’s accommodation.
Gwesty’r Llew Coch, Machynlleth - £18,500 (Leasehold)
This village centre country inn has three trading areas and five letting bedrooms, as well as a three bedroom owner’s accommodation.
The Angel Inn, Llanidloes - £275,000 (Freehold)
This 18th century free house has three bars and restaurants, and a three bedroom accommodation for the owners.
The Eagles Inn, Rhayader - £250,000 (Freehold)
This pub in Rhayader has rustic stone interiors and beamed bars, and comes with a trade garden and a four bedroom owner’s accommodation.
The Whistling Badger, Llanidloes - £89,950 (Leasehold)
This pub has been trading for more than 70 years and is well known for its home-cooked food, offering a bar, a country kitchen and three letting rooms for customers.
