A holiday bungalow set on a hillside overlooking the seaside in Wales is set to be auctioned.
The detached, two-bedroomed property called Hightide at 3 Plas Panteidal, will have a guide price* of £59,000+ in the livestreamed auction by Bond Wolfe next auction on Thursday, 11 September.
Craig Upton, marketing director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This vacant bungalow is part of a chalet complex around three miles from the beachside resort of Aberdyfi.
“There is a lobby, lounge and fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom inside, with a balcony overlooking the estuary and parking outside, plus Calagas central heating and double glazing.
“The freehold property is in a pleasant setting on a woodland hillside overlooking the Dyfi Estuary, with occupancy available for 11 months of the year.”
It is understood that the property will be sold with all the furniture, and that a service charge of £2,205 per annum is payable for the maintenance of the common public parts of the complex.
The holiday bungalow will be among 207 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, due to start at 8.30am on 11 September.
The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.
For more details and to register to bid visit https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/, email [email protected] or call or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.
