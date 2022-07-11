Five houses for sale in Aberystwyth that cost less than £170,000

From cottages to three-bedroom houses, we’ve rounded up the cheapest houses in Aberystwyth. ( Toa Heftiba on Unsplash )

Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve done the research for you and found five of the cheapest houses on the market in Aberystwyth.

1 Litchfield Cottage - £130,000

One of the cottages contains one bedroom, or for £20,000 more, the other has two bedrooms. ( Morgan & Davies )

Morgan & Davies estate agents are marketing this terraced cottage, featuring a lounge, a kitchen, one bedroom, a shower room and a storage room. Alternatively, you can buy its neighbour, 2 Litchfield Cottage, for £150,000, which will get you two bedrooms instead of one.

Dolypandy, Capel Bangor - £139,950

Unfortunately, the house doesn’t come with the cat pictured here. ( Lloyd Herbert & Jones )

A little outside of Aberystwyth’s centre is this semi-detached one bedroom cottage, marketed by Lloyd Herbert & Jones and featuring a living room, a kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and an attic room.

New Row, Ponterwyd - £155,000

The cottage also comes with a garden bordered by a stream. ( Lloyd Herbert & Jones )

This end terrace cottage is being brought to market by Lloyd Herbert & Jones, and contains a lounge, a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Maesawell - £159,950

The cottage has suffered some water damage over the years but could be a perfect fixer-upper. ( MS Properties )

This detached rural house marketed by MS Properties contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge - but has suffered some water damage so would require refurbishment.

Min Y Ddol - £165,000

The house comes with three bedrooms and its own garden. ( John Francis )