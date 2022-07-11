Five houses for sale in Aberystwyth that cost less than £170,000
Subscribe newsletter
Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve done the research for you and found five of the cheapest houses on the market in Aberystwyth.
1 Litchfield Cottage - £130,000
Morgan & Davies estate agents are marketing this terraced cottage, featuring a lounge, a kitchen, one bedroom, a shower room and a storage room. Alternatively, you can buy its neighbour, 2 Litchfield Cottage, for £150,000, which will get you two bedrooms instead of one.
Dolypandy, Capel Bangor - £139,950
A little outside of Aberystwyth’s centre is this semi-detached one bedroom cottage, marketed by Lloyd Herbert & Jones and featuring a living room, a kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and an attic room.
New Row, Ponterwyd - £155,000
This end terrace cottage is being brought to market by Lloyd Herbert & Jones, and contains a lounge, a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Maesawell - £159,950
This detached rural house marketed by MS Properties contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge - but has suffered some water damage so would require refurbishment.
Min Y Ddol - £165,000
Brought to market by John Francis, this property is a three-bedroom semi-detached house with a living room, a kitchen, two bathrooms, a garden and a utility room.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |