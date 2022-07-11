Five houses for sale in Aberystwyth that cost less than £170,000

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Tuesday 12th July 2022 6:30 am
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
cheapest aber
From cottages to three-bedroom houses, we’ve rounded up the cheapest houses in Aberystwyth. (Toa Heftiba on Unsplash )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Looking to buy a new house but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve done the research for you and found five of the cheapest houses on the market in Aberystwyth.

1 Litchfield Cottage - £130,000

cheapest aber
One of the cottages contains one bedroom, or for £20,000 more, the other has two bedrooms. (Morgan & Davies )

Morgan & Davies estate agents are marketing this terraced cottage, featuring a lounge, a kitchen, one bedroom, a shower room and a storage room. Alternatively, you can buy its neighbour, 2 Litchfield Cottage, for £150,000, which will get you two bedrooms instead of one.

Dolypandy, Capel Bangor - £139,950

cheapest aber
Unfortunately, the house doesn’t come with the cat pictured here. (Lloyd Herbert & Jones )

A little outside of Aberystwyth’s centre is this semi-detached one bedroom cottage, marketed by Lloyd Herbert & Jones and featuring a living room, a kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and an attic room.

New Row, Ponterwyd - £155,000

cheapest aber
The cottage also comes with a garden bordered by a stream. (Lloyd Herbert & Jones )

This end terrace cottage is being brought to market by Lloyd Herbert & Jones, and contains a lounge, a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Maesawell - £159,950

cheapest aber
The cottage has suffered some water damage over the years but could be a perfect fixer-upper. (MS Properties )

This detached rural house marketed by MS Properties contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge - but has suffered some water damage so would require refurbishment.

Min Y Ddol - £165,000

cheapest aber
The house comes with three bedrooms and its own garden. (John Francis )

Brought to market by John Francis, this property is a three-bedroom semi-detached house with a living room, a kitchen, two bathrooms, a garden and a utility room.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0