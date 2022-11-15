Homeowners expect to be in ‘forever home’ by 49 - but think it will cost 37% more than five years ago
A new study amongst homeowners has revealed what the ideal ‘forever home’ is for people living in Wales.
The study, by door and window provider Origin, concluded that in Wales, homeowners’ ideal home is a detached, three-bedroom, two-bathroom property worth £556,000.
The perfect property also includes two reception rooms, a children’s playroom, a study, a walk-in wardrobe, a conservatory, a garden with a patio, and seaside views.
However, the research found that expectations for a ‘forever home’ have become less ambitious in the past five years, with prospective buyers hoping for one less bedroom and one en-suite compared to two.
Those living in Wales now expect their dream home to cost £153,000 (37 per cent) more than this time five years ago, with 60 per cent of those in the country concerned that rising costs could impact their ability to ever afford their ‘forever home’.
Despite this, the average person living in Wales expects to own their ideal property by the age of 49, compared to 53 in 2017.
However, 47 per cent of Brits are now actively saving for their forever home, compared to 33 per cent in 2017.
Since the pandemic, 80 per cent of Brits have said that outdoor space is more important in a home, while 72 per cent say that natural light is more important than before.
Ben Brocklesby, Director at Origin, commented: “We’ve been tracking the changing priorities of homeowners for 20 years.
“However, the last five years have seen the most rapid and significant change in the way people view and use their homes for decades.
“The pandemic made us all re-evaluate our lifestyles and, for many, this has led to a firmer focus on our home lives.
“It comes as no surprise, therefore, that Brits are more ambitious than ever to secure their forever home as young as possible and are prepared to make sacrifices to achieve this.
“Similarly, when it comes to the property itself, prospective buyers are no longer prioritising being close to the office and the local pub.
“Instead, they are seeking features that promote calm and happiness at home, such as space, views of nature, and plenty of natural light.”
