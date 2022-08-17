What are the cheapest properties on sale in Powys? Check out these homes under £100k
Looking for a new home or interested in climbing the property ladder?
There are plenty of homes in Powys that could be perfect for you and cost less than the national average, whether you’re itching for a renovation project or hoping to find a forever home.
We’ve researched the cheapest homes in the area, and compiled a list of the apartments and homes that cost less than £100k.
Church Place, Machynlleth - £60,000
This Grade II listed house is stone-built with a slated roof and dates back to the early 19th century. It was probably initially built as accommodation and a hearse-house for the nearby St Peter’s Church. Inside, the house is made up of a sitting room, a kitchen, a WC and two bedrooms.
Valentine Court, Llanidloes - £74,250
This second floor apartment is close to Llanidloes town centre and is in a block of six with a secure entry system. Inside the apartment is an open plan living room, dining room and kitchen area, a bathroom and one bedroom.
Bridge Street, Llanfyllin - £80,000
This semi-detached house in Llanfyllin is in need of modernisation but provides plenty of space and a small garden to the front. It is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Victoria Avenue, Llanidloes - £99,950
Opposite the football club is this terraced house, which is currently tenanted. The house is walking distance to the town centre, and is described by the agent as an “ideal investment opportunity”. Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and one bedroom.
