The group behind a proposed climbing centre in Aberystwyth is calling for investors for their community ownership scheme.
A new Community Benefit Society called Bowldro Buarth plans to create a modern not-for-profit climbing centre in the old church, Buarth Hall.
The plan is to save Buarth Hall from private buyers by purchasing it with the help of community shares.
The hall has been a community asset for years, acting as a centre for events, but in 2021 it was put on the market for £280k.
Bowldro Buarth has gained funding to create the designs and architectural survey from the Architectural Heritage Fund, Cynnal y Cardi and Aberystwyth Town Council.
The team are now calling for Community Shares Pledges to raise up to £185,000 to purchase and renovate the site.
Marcus Boal, one of the directors who started the project, said: “The feedback we’ve had from the public has been really positive.
“The building has been up for sale for three years and if private developers buy it, it will be lost to the community.
“This is one option for a community-owned enterprise that will preserve the building for community access.
“Local climbers are excited about having a modern bouldering gym in Aberystwyth, with the closest modern facility a two-hour drive away.
“We want to create a welcoming atmosphere for people who wouldn’t traditionally have access to climbing gyms.
“We’re now at a stage where decisions are being made about the built environment we want to be led by the community.”
They would create a bouldering gym and cafe, creating an “accessible and inclusive atmosphere” through free and subsidised programmes for youth and underrepresented groups.
According to a survey they distributed early this year, out of 375 respondents, 92 per cent ‘strongly supported’ the proposed project, with over half being currently ‘dissatisfied’ with indoor sporting activities in the area.
On 12 October at 2pm the team will also be hosting a Public Disability Inclusion Consultation day in the old hall, stating they want their architect and plans for inclusivity to be “guided by those most affected”.